City of Lynchburg FREE Tree Giveaway June 3

Lynchburg is giving away free trees! The city’s parks and rec and public works departments are giving away a variety of tree species, including Northern Red Oak, White Oak, Sourwood, Magnolia, and several others. The giveaway is this Saturday, June 3rd, from 11am-2pm at the Diamond Hill Recreation Center. Members of the Lynchburg Tree Stewards will be there to give advice. Organizers say it’s part of the city’s commitment to sustainability and fostering a greener urban landscape.

Here is more information:

City of Lynchburg to Conduct Free Tree Giveaway (June 3)

May 31, 2023

As part of the City of Lynchburg’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and fostering a greener urban landscape, the Departments of Public Works and Parks & Recreation have coordinated a unique opportunity for City residents to obtain trees for planting, free of charge. This initiative aims to encourage residents to take an active role in enhancing the beauty and environmental health of their neighborhoods.

On Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Diamond Hill Recreation Center, 1005 17th Street, a wide variety of tree species will be available which have been carefully selected to thrive in the local climate and complement the existing flora. Residents can choose from an array of magnificent trees including Northern Red Oak, White Oak, Fringe Tree, Chaste Tree, Sourwood and Magnolia. Members of the Lynchburg Tree Stewards will be on hand to assist residents in selecting the ideal tree and provide information on planting and maintenance.

“We are thrilled to provide residents with an opportunity to bring the beauty and benefits of trees to their neighborhoods,” said Nicholas Meyer, Urban Forester with the Department of Public Works. “This event not only helps beautify our city but also strengthens our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

The trees will be distributed on a first-come-first serve basis, and proof of City residence must be provided such as a valid driver’s license or utility bill.

Funding in part for this project was provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges. The City of Lynchburg extends thanks to the Environmental Science Departments at Randolph College and the University of Lynchburg for their support in this project.