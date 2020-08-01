City of Lynchburg Snow Removal and Street Closure Updates

LYNCHBURG, Va. – City of Lynchburg Public Works crews are conducting snow removal operations on primary and secondary streets. The primary and secondary streets are passable but motorists should exercise extreme caution. Crews will continue to work on primary and secondary streets for the remainder of the day and will attempt to move into residential streets if the city receives more than two inches of snow.

The public is asked to have patience as Public Works crews work to clear streets. Whenever possible, please stay off the streets and travel only when necessary.

How the City of Lynchburg Prioritizes Snow Removal:

The following roads are currently closed as a result of the inclement weather:

 Crews are currently working to clear downed trees throughout the city. 

