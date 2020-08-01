City of Lynchburg Snow Removal and Street Closure Updates

LYNCHBURG, Va. – City of Lynchburg Public Works crews are conducting snow removal operations on primary and secondary streets. The primary and secondary streets are passable but motorists should exercise extreme caution. Crews will continue to work on primary and secondary streets for the remainder of the day and will attempt to move into residential streets if the city receives more than two inches of snow.

The public is asked to have patience as Public Works crews work to clear streets. Whenever possible, please stay off the streets and travel only when necessary.

How the City of Lynchburg Prioritizes Snow Removal:

Priority 1 Clearing of all primary streets and heaviest traffic routes.

Priority 2 Clearing of all collector streets and bus routes.

Priority 3 Plowing of all residential streets if more than two inches of snow exists.

Then .City crews work around the clock to handle slick spots and other street problems. Chemicals and abrasives are used only on main routes and bridges as needed.

The following roads are currently closed as a result of the inclement weather:

Lakeside Drive at 501 South is closed due to a tree down across the roadway.

Fieldale Road and Lexington Drive is also closed due to a tree down.

The 600 block of Hollins Mill Rd (between the black water creek trail and McIvor Street) is closed due to a tree across the roadway.

Near Leesville and McVeigh Roads there is an accident; avoid this area.

Crews are currently working to clear downed trees throughout the city.

###