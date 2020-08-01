City of Lynchburg to conduct public auction May 3rd

City of Lynchburg to Conduct Judicial Sale (Public Auction) of Real Estate



LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Wednesday, May 3 at 1:00 p.m., the City of Lynchburg will conduct a judicial sale (public auction) of real estate at the top of Monument Terrace, 900 Court Street (just outside of the Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk’s Office).

The City can auction real property after numerous attempts to collect the delinquent taxes are unsuccessful. This sale (auction) is for real property that has a delinquent balance of at least two years or greater plus the current year and has an assessed value greater than $10,000.

For more information, contact the Division of Billings and Collections at (434) 455-3850.