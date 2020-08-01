City of Lynchburg to discuss renaming Fifth Street, honoring African-American citizens

The City of Lynchburg will host a moderated virtual town hall meeting tomorrow night to discuss whether to rename Fifth Street to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr boulevard. Fifth Street currently carries an overlay – or honorary designation – of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The city also wants input on how to honor the rich history and contributions of Lynchburg’s African American citizens

The meeting will be held via Zoom, and registration will be required to join and be able to ask questions. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jpo0Dk6uQ76EGUw7u5fQbg. The meeting will also be broadcast on the City of Lynchburg’s Facebook page.