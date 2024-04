President of Martinsville Speedway, Clay Campbell joins The Sportsline to break down NASCAR’s big weekend at the “Paperclip,” including how the 400 lap format has faired since changing it from 500 a few years back, on if Virginia’s Denny Hamlin can go back-to-back in consecutive weeks in his home state, and tells fans what’s new at Martinsville this week and what anniversaries they will be celebrating.