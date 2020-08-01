College Lake Dam being monitored; no imminent danger

Lynchburg officials are monitoring College Lake Dam by the University of Lynchburg – after the National Weather Service said yesterday it was in imminent danger of failing. Water Resources director Tim Mitchell says that wasn’t accurate:

After a flooding event in 2018 which caused numerous evacuations downstream, the city is now in the middle of a project to remove the dam. They’re holding a virtual townhall meeting tonight to update the public on that project. You can find out the details at collegelakedamremoval.org.