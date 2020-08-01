Colonial Pipeline restarts operations

The nation’s largest fuel pipeline restarted operations, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers. The disruption caused long lines at gas stations in Virginia due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations. Colonial Pipeline said all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations. But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal. In Virginia, about 50-percent of stations report having no gasoline.