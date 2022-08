Riverviews Artspace in downtown Lynchburg is hosting an exhibit called Sunflowers for Ukraine featuring the works of hundreds of area artists, all depicting sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine. Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Yevgeniy Dvegalyuk (Dove-gall-YUKE) who is of Ukrainian descent, is performing a free concert at Riverviews Tuesday night at 7:30.

All donations will go to organizations proving aid in Ukraine. The Sunflowers for Ukraine exhibit runs through Aug. 18.