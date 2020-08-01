Confederate names and memorials being scrapped in Fairfax County, Arlington National Cemetery

Fairfax County Supervisors voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals. Lee Highway would be called Route 29 and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway would be called Route 50. The county estimates the cost of the name changes at $2.9 million. The state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board still must approve the changes.

An independent commission is recommending that the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery be dismantled and taken down. The panel is charged with renaming military bases, ships, base roads, and buildings that commemorate the Confederacy.