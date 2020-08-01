Congress acts to block rail strike; Congressman Good discusses ‘no’ vote

Trying to avoid a railroad strike: The House has passed a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement reached in September. Fifth District Republican Bob Good told the Morningline one reason why he voted against the measure:

He’s also against the measure that provides rail workers with seven days paid sick leave.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.