Congresswoman killed in car crash; Liberty University mourns former student’s death

Liberty University is mourning the death of a former student who became an Indiana Congresswoman and died yesterday at the age of 58. Jacqueline R. Walorski and two aides were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in her northern Indiana district. Walorski attended what was then Liberty Baptist College from 1981 to 1983. Liberty President Jerry Prevo and Campus Pastor Jonathan Falwell honored Walorski’s faith and her service to the country. Virginia flags as well as the US flags at the Capitol and the White House are flying at half-staff in her memory.

Here is the news release from Liberty University:

Liberty University mourns the tragic loss of former student, Rep. Jackie Walorski

Lynchburg, VA — Former Liberty University student and Indiana Congresswoman Jacqueline R. Walorski (IN-2) died yesterday at age 58. She was tragically killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon in her northern Indiana district.

Rep. Walorski died along with two staffers, Zachery Potts (27) and Emma Thomson (28). Jackie attended Liberty University, known as Liberty Baptist College at the time, from 1981 to 1983 and graduated from Taylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration in 1985.

Jackie’s husband, Dean Swihart, was informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office of her passing, her office said in a statement yesterday. “She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” the statement said, “Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

“This is a sad day for our country and Liberty University. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Walorski’s family,” said Liberty University President Jerry Prevo. “We are grateful for her service and devotion to our nation as a member of Congress and most importantly for her faith in Christ. We know, and we are thankful that as believers in Jesus Christ, we will one day be with Him and all one day see each other again.”

“The Liberty family is saddened by the loss of Rep. Walorski,” said Campus Pastor Jonathan Falwell. “While her time at LU was many years ago, she has been a great example of what it means to be a Champion for Christ. We are praying for the families involved in this tragic accident.”

Ranking members of the House and Senate on both sides of the political aisle have offered their condolences and praised Rep. Walorski as a respected member of Congress and for her kindness and devotion.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Walorski and her staffers. The White House also said it would fly flags at half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday in memoriam of Congresswoman Walorski.