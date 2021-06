The Conservative Parents of Lynchburg group is pushing for a referendum on November’s ballot that would change the Lynchburg City School board to an elected board. Right now, members are appointed city council. Andrew Glover is leading the effort:

The group has until the end of June to collect 6,000 signatures. As of June 8, they have about 2,000. They plan a petition drive to 100 locations around the city on Saturday.