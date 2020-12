The group Conservative Parents of Lynchburg is opposing a new Lynchburg School Board policy that suspends in-person public comments at school board meetings during January. The school board vote was 5-4. Residents can still submit comments via email or voice mail. Andrew Glover – whose group has been advocating for in-person learning — says his group was treated unfairly by school board members at the meeting Tuesday night. He discussed it on the Morningline: