Lynchburg City Councilman, Jeff Helgeson, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about tax cuts that he wants to give back to the citizens, how would this money be given back to the citizens, his quote on coming together a month ago, being taken off the finance committee, how can the republicans come together and stop the in fighting, who is a RINO and who decides who is, does he trust the other council members to make the right choices with the tax cuts, and much more.