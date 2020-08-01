Couple faces attempted murder charges after chase from Appomattox Co. High School parking lot

Two people face attempted murder charges after leading authorities on a chase that began in the Appomattox County High School parking lot yesterday. Around 2pm, authorities received information from a concerned student about a suspicious car with two people inside. The vehicle sped away and led sheriff’s officials and state police on a 20-mile chase before crashing in Prince Edward County. 19-year-old Olivia Rose Hurt and 20-year-old Mitariq E Green are also charged with having a gun on school property. Inside the car, authorities found a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen from Amelia County.