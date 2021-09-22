COVID cases decrease at Lynchburg General Hospital

COVID numbers are dropping at Lynchburg General Hospital. The hospital has 94 total patients, down from 120 on Monday, which had marked the highest volume seen during this surge. Centra officials say they are hopeful numbers will continue to decline this week. They say staffing continues to be a challenge, with high demands on hospital bed capacity as well as increasing number of furloughs of caregivers for COVID.

Here is more information from Centra Health:

Centra Updates for September 22, 2021

• Centra’s inpatient COVID census for 09.22.21:

o 105 total patients: 16 are fully vaccinated, 21 ICU level patients, 18 are ventilated

o 94 Lynchburg General Hospital

o 11 Southside Community Hospital

• Units currently devoted to COVID: Versatile Acuity Unit (COVID Unit), pulmonary, oncology, surgical,

pediatrics

• Sadly, we have seen 41 deaths in the month of September.

• We have seen our COVID census fluctuate this week. On Monday, September 20th we peaked at 120

COVID positive inpatients at Lynchburg General Hospital, marking the highest volume seen during this

surge. As a reminder, in January 2021, we topped out at 131 at Lynchburg General Hospital. We remain

hopeful we will continue to see our numbers decline this week. Historically, when COVID cases begin to

drop, they drop dramatically.

• Dominating these numbers are still the unvaccinated. Demographics (age, comorbidities, etc.) also

continue to fluctuate. Overall, we are seeing younger populations than pre-delta variant waves, but with

an increase over the last week in 30–59-year-olds. We are still seeing declines in patients with

preexisting comorbidities.

• We remain challenged by staffing throughout Centra, with high demands on our hospital bed capacity as

well as increasing number of furloughs of caregivers for COVID.

• The COVID dashboard is posted on the Centra website for our communities to stay apprised of daily

COVID inpatient numbers. The dashboard is updated daily between 10:30-11am after morning report

out. Visit centrahealth.com/coronavirus to view the daily dashboard.

• We are partnering with our Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance and EMS colleagues to address

continued community spread and safety. They will be issuing a press release tomorrow regarding this

ongoing work