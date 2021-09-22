COVID cases down, masks required for employees at Liberty University

COVID cases at Liberty University have fallen dramatically for the second straight week. The school now has 71 active cases, down from 175 cases a week ago. Earlier this month, Liberty used mitigation period to stop a dramatic increase. Liberty also says that all employees are wearing masks while working inside in compliance with new state mandates. Masks and vaccines remain optional for students. Liberty is hosting a vaccine clinic today (Thurs) for students and employees.

Here is the entire news release from Liberty University:

For the second consecutive week, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 has fallen dramatically — now far less than 100.

As of September 22, 2021, total active cases: 71.

Student cases: 53

Faculty/Staff: 18

Also, our Annex for quarantined students has a bed capacity of 500. As of today, the number of students at the Annex: 20.

COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR NORTHAM’S MASK MANDATE FOR ALL VIRGINIA EMPLOYEES

On September 8, a new workplace safety rule went into effect — having been rapidly adopted by Virginia’s Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) and signed by Governor Ralph Northam on August 30. It mandates that all employers require all their employees to wear facemasks while working indoors in certain areas of the state with high COVID-19 transmission levels. In areas of lower transmission, fully vaccinated employees are permitted to unmask — but not the unvaccinated workers. Liberty University is, and has been, in full compliance with all COVID-19 mandates from Richmond. As such, our employees were directed to mask up and have done so, putting us in compliance with these statewide mandates sent by Governor Northam.

