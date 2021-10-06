COVID patients gradually declining at Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra Updates for October 6, 2021
• Centra’s inpatient COVID census for 10.06.21:
o 67 Total Patients: 17 are fully vaccinated, 14 are ICU patients, 10 are
ventilated
o 58 LGH
o 9 Southside Community Hospital
• We have fortunately seen a gradual trend downward in our hospitalized COVID
census at LGH. The decrease in numbers means we will be adjusting our cadence for
communication. Future media advisories will be on an as-needed basis.
• Please continue to visit the COVID dashboard, posted on the Centra website, to stay
apprised of daily COVID inpatient numbers. The dashboard is updated daily between
10:30-11am after morning report out. Visit centrahealth.com/coronavirus to view the
daily dashboard.