COVID patients gradually declining at Lynchburg General Hospital



Centra Updates for October 6, 2021

• Centra’s inpatient COVID census for 10.06.21:

o 67 Total Patients: 17 are fully vaccinated, 14 are ICU patients, 10 are

ventilated

o 58 LGH

o 9 Southside Community Hospital

• We have fortunately seen a gradual trend downward in our hospitalized COVID

census at LGH. The decrease in numbers means we will be adjusting our cadence for

communication. Future media advisories will be on an as-needed basis.

• Please continue to visit the COVID dashboard, posted on the Centra website, to stay

apprised of daily COVID inpatient numbers. The dashboard is updated daily between

10:30-11am after morning report out. Visit centrahealth.com/coronavirus to view the

daily dashboard.