General Manager for Perry Pools & Spas Craig Millner joined us in studio for The HOME Show to talk about the difference between hot tubs and spas, health benefits of soaking in a hot tub, the rise in popularity of swim spas, all the new bells & whistles you will find in today’s tubs, and preparing for your hot tub installation

Referenced article: www.cvhomemag.com/soak-it-all-in-t…way-the-worries/