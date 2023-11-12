Crews monitor Matts Creek Wildfire

The US Forest Service continues to oversee a 12-hundred-acre wildfire that’s burning in the Jefferson National Forest. Smoke and haze from the Matts Creek fire has been visible throughout the region. Big Big Island Elementary is closed today as a precaution. The fire broke out Sunday but authorities haven’t determined the cause.

Approximately 80 firefighters and 3 helicopters are fighting the blaze. The James River Face Wilderness and all associated trails, including a section of Appalachian National Scenic Trail, are closed to all public.

Burn bans are in effect in Bedford and Campbell Counties.

Here’s more information from the US Forest Service:

The Matts Creek Fire, located on the Glenwood Pedlar Ranger District, is 5 miles southeast of Glasgow, Virginia and 5 miles northwest of Big Island, Virginia. The fire is located south of US-501 and the James River within the James River Face Wilderness on the Jefferson National Forest.

The entire fire is on National Forest lands, there are no structures threatened.

Estimated Acreage: 1200 acres

County: Bedford County

Containment: 0% contained

Date and Cause Reported: The fire was reported on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The cause of this fire is undetermined.

Resources on the Fire: Approximately 80 firefighters and support staff, 1 type 6 engine, 3 Type 1 helicopters, and 2 fixed wing air tankers using water only.

Wilderness Area Closures: The James River Face Wilderness and all associated trails, including a section of Appalachian National Scenic Trail, are closed to all public use due to the on-going wildland fire.

The following areas are temporarily closed to allow for public and fire fighter safety:

• Appalachian Trail (FT #1) from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road (FR #35)

• James River Foot Bridge Parking Lot

• Matts Creek Trail (FT #4/Old A.T.)

• Piney Ridge Trail (FT #2)

• Balcony Falls Trail (FT #7)

• Gunther Ridge Trail (FT #8)

• Belfast Trail (FT #9)

• Sulphur Springs Trail (FT# 3001)

Use caution and obey all road signs for your safety. Motorists should be alert for firefighter vehicles and smoke.

Fire Restrictions:

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in effect:

For the protection of public health and safety, the following acts are prohibited on all lands administered by George Washington & Jefferson National Forest.

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire outside of developed recreation sites.

2. Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device.

Campfires in a Forest Service provided metal fire pit, ring or grill at a developed recreation site are allowed.

General Fire Information:

• Safety of the public and firefighters is always the number one priority when dealing with wildfires.

• Homeowners can learn how to make their homes less susceptible to wildfires by visiting: www.firewise.org

For fire updates: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incid…/vavaf-matts-creek-fire

Visit forest information for the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests website www.fs.usda.gov/gwj

Photos credit to USDA Forest Service, top 3 were taken by Module 31 and Santiam Module, Willamette NF