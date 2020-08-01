Crews to begin blasting operations along Lakeside Drive

Lynchburg crews will begin blasting operations along Lakeside Drive next week to clear rocks away in preparation for storm drain installations. Warning signals will sound before each blast. Flaggers will direct traffic and keep cars at a safe distance for up to 10 minutes before each blast. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if at all possible to avoid delays. The city is building a new portion of Lakeside Drive bridging Blackwater Creek in preparation for the removal of College Lake Dam. The blasting is expected to go through March 26th.