ESPN’s Curtis Strange joins to preview the biggest week on the golf calendar – Masters week at Augusta – on The Sportsline, including what type of negative impact the ongoing LIV-PGA split has had on the game of golf and its fans, on why he believes Scottie Scheffler is the strong favorite for the Masters Tournament despite his lower-than-average putting game, and if this is the week Rory McIlroy snaps his 10 year major winless streak and completes the career grand slam.