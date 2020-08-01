CVABC hosts Community Giving Fair September 30th

The Central Virginia Business Coalition is hosting its 4th Annual Community Giving Fair to bring awareness to non-profit organizations in the Central Virginia area. This event will be held on Friday, September 30th, 2033 at the Legacy Auditorium (1971 English Tavern Road Lynchburg) from 8am-noon. There is no booth charge for any non-profit interested in joining this event. This is a free event, but attendees are encouraged to bring donations such as canned goods/non-perishable foods, school supplies, and personal care items.