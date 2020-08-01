CVCC Presents: New Lessons from the Holocaust Seminar – January 31

New Lessons from the Holocaust Seminar – January 31, 2023

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) History Club will host notable historian and author Mr. William T. Walker, who will present “New Lessons from the Holocaust,” on Jan. 31 at 12:15 p.m. in the CVCC, Merritt Hall-Multipurpose Room.

Mr. Walker will speak on how modern scholarly education reveals new aspects of the Holocaust, warning us that such events can happen again. He feels current global developments make it essential that Americans today better understand this tragic history.

CVCC Associate Professor of History, R. Matthew Poteat remarked, “We’re excited about this seminar for several reasons. It’s the first such event CVCC has hosted since returning from COVID restrictions. Public seminars such as this are important to the academic and cultural life of any college and we’re looking forward to getting back to these kinds of events.” He continued, “Moreover, it’s the first event sponsored by CVCC’s new History Club, which is a student organization dedicated to history education. And we’re thrilled to have someone as accomplished as Bill Walker here. I encourage everyone to come, listen, and learn lessons from the Holocaust and see how current events mirror those from the years leading up to that tragic and horrific episode in world history.”

The Holocaust was a systematic extermination of six million Jews and millions of other minority groups by the Nazi regime during World War II. Beginning in 1933 and lasting until 1945, the Holocaust saw the use of concentration camps, ghettos, and mass killings by gas chamber and other means. The Holocaust remains one of the worst atrocities in human history and serves as a reminder of the dangers of hate and intolerance.

The event lecturer, Mr. William T. Walker, worked in higher education for forty years. After graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. with High Honors and an M.A. in English, he developed and implemented comprehensive communications and marketing programs for Virginia Tech, Gettysburg College, and the College of William and Mary. He is regarded as an expert in higher education and renowned for his historical studies and literary works.

This event is free and open to the public. Individuals and groups may park in CVCC parking lot #2 on CVCC Campus Drive near the Wards Ferry Road entrance.

