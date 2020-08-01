D-Day Memorial hosts POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony Sept. 17th

The D-Day Memorial in Bedford is hosting a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony on Friday to honor American service members who became prisoners of war or who are still listed as missing in action. The USA Patriots – formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team – will take part in the wreath laying and program. The ceremony will recognize the five most recent Virginians identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. (They are Raymond Blanton, Ralph Cale, Bobbie Ray Daniels, Henry Ellis, and Andrew Schmitz.) The D-Day Memorial is offering free admission Friday from 10AM – 1PM and the ceremony begins at 1PM.

Free admission from 10AM – 1PM. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs.