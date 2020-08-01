D-Day Memorial remembers Ash Rothlein

A D-Day veteran who was heavily influential the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford has died. Ash Rothlein was 97 years old. At age 20, Rothlein landed on Omaha Beach shortly after the invasion and promised himself that if he survived the war, he would give back through selfless service to others. Rothlein spearheaded the installation of the Memorial’s Homage sculpture and the creation of a scholarship fund. He also led the annual “Never forget!” chant each June 6 at the Memorial, pinning his own French Legion of Honor Medal on Homage to honor those who lost their lives in the Normandy invasion. The Memorial will carry on the tradition.

Read more about Ash Rothlein here.