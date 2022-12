Damien Sordelett joins The Sportsline to talk about who he thinks could be on the short list of candidates for the Liberty Flames Head Coaching Vacancy. Sordelett talks about the possibility of bringing in Lynchburg-native Anthony Poindexter being a great fit for the role. Sordelett also talks about the revolving door that could be the Liberty position and how it could be beneficial for the program following the model that Cincinnati instilled for successes.