News and Advance’s Damien Sordelett joins The Sportsline to talk Liberty Flames post-season basketball, including what Lynchburg fans can expect when the Flames host Bellarmine in the ASUN Tournament, on why Liberty wants another crack at Kennesaw State after a loss earlier in the season, and what it’s like for him as his time covering LU is winding down as he prepares for his new job in Blacksburg.