On this week opening edition of The Sportsline, former UVA captain and current ACC basketball analyst Dan Bonner stops by to talk another Virginia Tech run, UVA’s winning, and Billy Packer, Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News recaps the AFC and NFC title games and looked ahead to the offseason, plus Monday Mourning returns with talk focused on the new MLB video game, WWE’s Royal Rumble, and the Empire State Building.