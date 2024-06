USA Today columnist Dan Wolken joins The Sportsline to discuss a wide variety of news and rumors in sports, including his take on the rumblings that the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing a substantial offer to UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley, on his perspective of the Caitlin Clark drama unfolding in the WNBA, and who he’s got winning the men’s and women’s tennis French Open after a changing of the guard in the sport.