Danville, Charlottesville newspapers among Lee papers that will reduce print days

Six local newspapers in Virginia, including the (Charlottesville) Daily Progress and the (Danville) Register & Bee, will print their papers just three days a week starting June 27. They will publish “expanded” print editions on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and will deliver them by postal mail rather than using traditional newspaper carriers. They’re among the latest of at least 30 papers around the country owned by Lee Enterprises that have announced such changes. Four other papers in Virginia that are owned by Lee, including the News and Advance, will continue to be printed daily. Here is the full story from Cardinal News.