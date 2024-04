On this Crosswhite Athletic Club Thursday edition of The Sportsline, NC Sports Network’s David Glenn joins us to talk North Carolina State in the men’s and women’s Final Four + if Kevin Keatts would’ve been fired if not for their current run, Ryan Fowler breaks down the NFL offseason and the Stefon Diggs Trade, and Alex Hayden previews Paperclip racing at Martinsville + our new Final Four contest.