Dave Koehn talks Milwaukee Bucks, NBA playoffs, and his time at UVA

Current play-by-play commentator for the Milwaukee Bucks, and former Voice of the Virginia Cavaliers, Dave Koehn joins The Sportsline to talk NBA playoffs and area hoops, including his perspective on the ’24 Bucks, their playoff run thus far, and hiring Doc Rivers as head coach mid-season, on why the returns of superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard this series is looking more unlikely, and what his take is on the current state of the Virginia Cavaliers (and the NCAA in general) is today.