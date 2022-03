David Glenn joins Rich and Dennis to talk… Darius McGhee recaps Liberty’s 52-47 ASUN Quarterfinal win over Lipscomb and looks forward to the semifinal match up against Bellarmine. Bellarmine Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Scott Davenport comes on to talk about the upcoming trip to Lynchburg to face the Flames. The Professor comes on to give us a lesson in the history of Sportsline, and the guys look back on their short week and make their Last Call.