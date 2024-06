On this Crosswhite Athletic Club Thursday edition of The Sportsline, NC Sports Network’s David Glenn calls in live from Pinehurst, North Carolina to talk round one of the U.S. Open and this weekend’s ACC baseball slate, Shane Ryan from Golf Digest recaps more PGA Tour golf, and Greg Madia of the Daily Progress breaks down what to know for the Virginia-UNC baseball game tomorrow afternoon + we have a Father’s Day contest that involves the Spin Doctor.