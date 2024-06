North Carolina Sports Network’s Dave Glenn joins The Sportsline to talk top area summer sports headlines around basketball and the ACC, including his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers choosing to hire JJ Redick as their next head coach, on how well the ACC did in the 2024 NBA draft and why he likes the pick of former Duke guard Jared McCain, and he fills in the gaps regarding the wild Kyle Filipowski story circulating online + his perspective on the NFL Sunday Ticket legal case.