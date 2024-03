On this March finale edition of The Sportsline, David Teel joins us live from Dallas to preview Sweet 16 games involving Duke and NC State + give his thoughts on UNC’s upset, former Chattanooga, VCU, and East Carolina head basketball coach Mack McCarthy shared his thoughts on March Madness and what it’s like to lead a team through the NCAA Tournament, the Historian brings the undisputed facts, and Last Call sums up the week with laughs (and little context).