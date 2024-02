Award winning columnist and VA Sports Hall of Famer, David Teel joins The Sportsline to talk huge weekend in ACC and college basketball, including his perspective for tough matchups for Virginia Tech (Miami) and Virginia (Clemson) this weekend, on if other area teams like Richmond and JMU have a good chance to make the NCAA tournament this season, and why he thinks the ACC will get more than the projected 3 teams in to March Madness.