Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist and Virginia Hall of Famer David Teel joins The Sportsline to talk area college hoops, including how the Clemson vs. Virginia Tech game tonight is of high importance for both teams, on his personal connection with former UVA great Terry Holland and how it was difficult to see him battle Alzheimer’s, and discusses the article he wrote on Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin after his medical scare on Monday Night Football.