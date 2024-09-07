DC Scholarship winners, Play It Again Sports, and Damien Sordelett on The Sportsline!

Finally – it’s the Dennis show!

In this edition of The Sportsline we broadcast from our video studio for the very first time. We invited both the male and female recipients of the inaugural Dennis Carter Student Athlete Scholarship to the program to celebrate them!

Luke Matthews, who just graduated from E.C. Glass High School talked about playing golf, basketball and lacrosse, keeping up a 4.36 GPA, and Mom joined in to share some stories as well

Rustburg High School graduate Erin Coates, boasting an almost 4.4 GPA, dropped in to talk about being All-Seminole District softball pitcher in 2023, maintaining her studies while competing, and her dad also shared some stories about being a father and a coach

Both scholarship recipients plan to attend Virginia Tech in the fall.

Jeff Conner with Play It Again Sports, who also helped sponsor these scholarships, shared the importance of giving back and how integral Regina Carters’ role was with vetting the over 62 applications received this year.

And to double down on this DC/Hokie themed program, we spoke with Damien Sordelett with the Roanoke Times who previewed the upcoming Virginia Tech season