The DDay Memorial is marking the 77th anniversary of the DDay invasion, and the 20th anniversary of the Memorial itself, with special events today, tomorrow and Sunday.

Bedford lost more men per capita than any other locality in the invasion. Those men were known as the Bedford Boys. April Cheek Messier says Sunday evening, bells will ring in the town of Bedford:

Messier commented on the importance of honoring WWII veterans:

You can find a list of all the DDay memorial events at dday.org.