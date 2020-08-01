DDay Memorial WWII Poster of Joe Louis among the nominees for Virginia’s “Top 10 Endangered Artifacts.”

Cast your vote to preserve a unique piece of World War II history. A rare propaganda poster featuring legendary boxer Joe Louis in the National D-Day Memorial collection is one of Virginia’s “Top 10 Endangered Artifacts.” Your votes will help the Memorial secure a $1,000 artifact preservation award. Vote online daily at https://vamuseums-org.wishpond.com/virginia-s-top-10-endangered-artifacts-2020/entries/193780290/reference

This year for the first time, the Virginia Association of Museums, longtime sponsor of the endangered artifacts program, is emphasizing items representing minority stories. Accordingly, the National D-Day Memorial nominated a recruitment poster featuring Pvt. Louis, in uniform and brandishing his rifle, encouraging all Americans that “…we’ll win, because we’re on God’s side.” Louis, known as the “Brown Bomber,” was world heavyweight boxing champion throughout World War II. While often remembered for his talents in the ring, less well known is his patriotic support for the U.S. war effort. Determined to do his part, Louis donated his awards from prize fights to veterans causes, before enlisting in the Army in 1942—setting aside the lucrative career that had made him a millionaire. During the war, Louis saw combat only in the ring, when he boxed in exhibition matches for military personnel. Wildly popular with both the African American and white communities in the U.S., his efforts to raise morale, entertain the troops, and encourage the wounded made him even more of a hero to many. He also quietly pushed for reforms and fairness in the segregated military of WWII. When one young black soldier got into a fight with a racist white sergeant, Louis quietly used his influence to keep the soldier from a court martial and get him into officer candidate school. That young soldier was Jackie Robinson. Louis allowed his image to be used to drum up recruitment and support for the war. The nominated 1942 poster is one such example. Louis’ quote is from an earlier speech he made to support the war effort; which became a rallying cry. The surviving poster is soiled in places, torn, and threatened with fading if displayed. The piece is in dire need of professional conservation. “The role of African Americans in World War II is a story too often overlooked in our history,” noted April Cheek-Messier, president of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation. “The wartime participation and support of minorities, even for a nation where their rights were not respected, was vital to ultimate victory. Joe Louis was an important voice for America’s black community – a community who fought for their rights both abroad and at home during the war. We are thrilled that this poster and its history, are getting some attention.” Online voting for the Top 10 Endangered Artifacts is January 11-20.