College and pro basketball broadcaster for ESPN, TNT Sports, and Westwood One, Debbie Antonelli joins The Sportsline to talk latest headlines around hoops, including her thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut and the impact she’s had on the sport so far, on A’ja Wilson’s comments on Clark’s race and why “green” is the only color that matters, and how she’s preparing to make 2400 free throws in 24 hours for her Special Olympics charity drive.