Del. Fariss misses filing deadline to seek re-election

Republican Delegate Matt Fariss has missed the March 30 deadline for filing to seek the Republican nomination for his House of Delegates seat. That’s according to Cardinal News. Earlier this month, Farris was charged with malicious wounding and is accused of driving his SUV into a woman who had been a passenger in his vehicle. By not meeting the deadline, Fariss has handed the Republican nomination to Eric Zehr, a former Campbell County supervisor.

Farris could still run as an independent in the general election.