Delegate Matt Fariss files to run as an independent

Republican Delegate Matt Farris has filed to run as an independent in the upcoming House of Delegates elections. This, after he missed the March 30 deadline for filing his intent to once again seek the Republican nomination for the 51st District seat that he’s held since 2011. Farris will be arraigned in July on two felony hit-and-run charges from earlier this year where he allegedly hit a woman on Route 501 and then left the scene.

Eric Zehr is the Republican nominee along with Democrat Kimberley Moran in a district that voted 63% Republican in 2021.