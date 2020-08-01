Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies after battle with cancer

Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after battle with cancer. The Republican delegate had represented the 24th district of Virginia – which includes Amherst County – since 2019, succeeding Ben Cline who went on to Congress. Local lawmakers remembered Campbell at the Pancakes and Politics breakfast this morning at Liberty University. Governor Youngkin and other state lawmakers expressed condolences as well, saying Campbell served with honor and relentlessly fought for the best interests of others. Ronnie Campbell was 68.