Delegate Wendell Walker announces re-election bid

LYNCHBURG, VA – Republican Delegate Wendell Walker has announced today his candidacy for the newly drawn 52nd House District, which covers the entirety of the City of Lynchburg and a portion of Campbell County. A conservative Republican, Walker has represented the majority of the new 52nd in the House of Delegates since his election in 2019 and has resided in the district since 1975.



“It has been an honor to represent the great people of the 23rd District in the House of Delegates over the past three years. I have been humbled by the support and trust that has been placed in me to represent our community by the citizens of Central Virginia,” said Walker. “As your Delegate, I have been a consistent conservative voice for the taxpayers, fighting for fiscal conservatism, limited government, and protecting our Virginia values.”



“Although the district lines may have changed, my commitment to the people has not. I will never stop fighting for the citizens of Central Virginia and our shared, conservative principles. The people of our region know they can count on me to represent their values and fight on the issues that matter most to them: lower taxes, support for law enforcement, protection of our Constitutional rights, election integrity, parental rights, and the sanctity of human life,” continued Walker. “In the coming months, I am excited for the opportunity to introduce myself to the new voters in the 52nd District and earn their support once again, so I can continue fighting for a better Virginia.”



Walker returns to Richmond this week for the 2023 Regular Session of the Virginia General Assembly, where he will be sponsoring legislation focused on parental rights, public safety, deregulation, and making government more efficient in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For a full list of Delegate Walker’s legislation for the upcoming session, please visit WendellWalker.org/bills .

###Delegate Wendell Walker, elected in November of 2019, currently represents the 23rd House District in the Virginia House of Delegates, consisting of the City of Lynchburg (part), Amherst County (part), and Bedford County (part). Since redistricting, Walker is running for re-election in Virginia’s 52nd House District, which covers the entirety of the City of Lynchburg and a portion of Campbell County. He serves on the following House Committees: Health, Welfare & Institutions, where he serves as Chairman of Subcommittee #3; Finance; and General Laws. He also currently serves on the Virginia Board of Workforce Development, the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules, and the Joint Subcommittee on Block Grants.



Before seeking public office, Walker spent 21 years training and equipping Virginia’s workforce through the Departm­ent of Labor Registered Apprenticeship programs. As a long-time leader in the Republican Party of Virginia, Walker has also served in a number of leadership positions, including Chairman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, Chairman of the 6th District Republican Committee, and currently as the House of Delegates Caucus Representative on the State Central Committee.



Walker lives in Lynchburg, VA with his wife of over 40 years, Patsy. They have two children, Gregory and Rebecca, and two grandchildren. He is a graduate of Liberty Baptist College, now Liberty University, and is the first graduate to represent its district in the House of Delegates. He is a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg.