Delta Star expanding, will add 149 new jobs

Delta Star is expanding. Governor Youngkin says Delta Star will add more than 149 new jobs and spend more than $30-million dollars to expand in Lynchburg and Forest. Delta Star makes power equipment such as transformers and substations. Economic officials say Delta Star was considering other potential sites, including California and Pennsylvania, but the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, the City of Lynchburg, and the state worked to keep the expansion regional.

Here’s more information from The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance:

Delta Star Inc. to Expand Operations in the Lynchburg Region

Adding 149 New Jobs & $30.2 Million in Capital Investment

Lynchburg, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Delta Star Inc. would expand its operations in the Lynchburg region, adding more than 149 new jobs and $30.2 million in capital investment to our region.

Delta Star, a local manufacturer of power equipment such as transformers and substations, will expand its manufacturing and headquarters operation to service its mobile transformers and increase production capacity by adding on to its existing Delta Star East facility in Lynchburg and Field Service Command Center in Forest.

The current Delta Star East location is a 300,000 sq. ft. east coast manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters which opened in 1962. This facility specializes in the quality bulk production of power transformers, mobile substations, and portable skid units. It features a state-of-the-art, pressurized winding room; onsite tank fabrication; climate-controlled phase assembly; a dedicated mobile assembly isle; and test capabilities up to 1050kV BIL. Located 10 miles northwest of the corporate headquarters, the 12,000 sq. ft. field service command center oversees all operations for the Field Service business unit providing OEM Operations, Engineering and Material support.

To accommodate their expansion, Delta Star will move its headquarters and office functions from the Delta Star East facility to a new 80,000 sq. ft. facility adjacent to the manufacturing plant at 3550 Mayflower Drive.

While the move strengthens Delta Star’s presence in the Lynchburg region, it was not a given that they would choose to expand here. This project was highly competitive with other potential sites being considered nationally in California and Pennsylvania. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, the City of Lynchburg, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked hard to ensure Delta Star saw the value of keeping their expansion local.

“We are proud Delta Star has chosen to continue to invest not only in Virginia but in the Lynchburg region. Delta Star is a great partner and a national leader in energy. Their decision confirms what we already know: That the Lynchburg region is a great place for business to grow,” said Megan Lucas, CEO & Chief Economic Development Officer, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

“Congratulations Delta Star and thank you for choosing Lynchburg for your next expansion. This is a wonderful investment in our community that will grow the city’s tax base, provide an increase in high wage jobs for our citizens, while also increasing Delta Stars’ productivity. It’s a win-win for the city, the citizens, and the business. I’m delighted by the team effort between the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, the City Government, and the State on a partnership resulting in $30.2 million capital investment and 149 jobs in the City of Lynchburg,” said Jeff Helgeson, Lynchburg City Council Member – Ward III.

“Delta Star has been a valued member of the Lynchburg business community since 1962, and we are proud to support their expansion. Through the partnership with the Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, we were able to retain and expand a major employer presence, adding 149 new manufacturing jobs in our community,” said Marjette Upshur, Director of Economic Development & Tourism for the City of Lynchburg.

“It is great to see a legacy business like Delta Star choose to expand in the Lynchburg region,” adds Rosana Chaidez, President & CEO, N.B. Handy and Chair-Elect of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s Board of Directors.

“Delta Star has been an Alliance member for over 13 years and has been operating locally for over 60 years. The Alliance worked diligently in partnership with Marjette Upshur at the City of Lynchburg and the EDA to ensure Delta Star chose Lynchburg for this expansion. The Alliance is a strong local business leader promoting economic growth in the Lynchburg region.”

About the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is the region’s oldest and largest business and professional association – serving the Lynchburg region since 1883. As a combined chamber of commerce and economic development organization, the Alliance serves as the united voice for the Lynchburg region’s business community – connecting creativity and commerce. For over 800 businesses and organizations and their employees, our mission is to lead regional economic development through: Generating Jobs & Investment; Promoting the Region’s Brand and Image Globally; Cultivating Talent, and Enhancing the Business Climate.

To learn more about the chamber of commerce side of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, please visit us at LynchburgRegion.org.

To learn more about our economic development work, please visit YesLynchburgRegion.org.