The four-day search for two boaters whose boat capsized in Smith Mountain Lake Monday is over. This morning divers recovered the bodies of 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville, not far from where the boat capsized in the the area of the Anthony Ford boat dock in Pittsylvania County. Divers had been searching since Monday, but this morning they brought in specialized sonar equipment from State Police, and recovered the bodies within an hour.