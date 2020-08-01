Dogs’ owner charged with killing them

The owner of two missing dogs reported stolen from a Franklin County Park has been arrested after they were found shot to death. The two dogs were originally reported stolen on February 7 after their owner said two men lured the dogs into a car as they chased a squirrel. A $4,000 reward was offered for their return. The dogs were then found shot to death by the side of a road this past Tuesday. The dogs’ owner 58-year-old Terry Eugene Michel, of Ferrum is charged with Animal Cruelty, Filing a False Police Report, and improper disposal of a companion animal. Michel is being held without bond. Investigators say he gave numerous versions of what happened, but they have not established a motive.A candlelight vigil that was scheduled for tomorrow by the Franklin County Humane Society has been canceled.